Ryan Day discusses win over Wisconsin Saturday night

Notch another tough win into the good side of the win/loss column for Ohio State after a battle in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

There’s no doubt there’s still some frustrations on finishing off drives on the offensive end, but Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson starred in a duo that accounted for much of the Buckeyes offense, enough to gut out a 24-10 win in hostile territory.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media after the game to discuss what he saw from his team and and was happy about the win but wanting more from his team.

Thanks to the NBC4 YouTube channel, we’ve got the entire press conference for you to take in. Day discussed the play of the defense, the difference of having Henderson in the lineup, the improvement needed on offense, and much more.

Ohio State now sits at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will stay on the road next week to visit a Rutgers team that could make things more interesting than what we’ve seen over the most recent years.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire