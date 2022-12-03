Ryan Day on College GameDay: ‘We can be a dangerous team in the playoffs’

The Buckeyes got an early holiday gift last night, in the form of an Utah win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. It was the crack in the proverbial door for Ohio State to return to the College Football Playoff. (Side note, this was the happiest I have been in a long time seeing a team other than Ohio State get a victory.)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined ESPN’s College GameDay to discuss the loss to our rivals, along with the potential for what could happen when the CFP committee makes their final judgement tomorrow night. Day believes that “we can be a dangerous team in the playoffs” as he told Pat McAfee.

What can you take away from that loss to Michigan @ryandaytime…#GameDay pic.twitter.com/g9qMRBFOwE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2022

Another interesting tidbit from Day’s answer was about playing loose, mentioning that “moving forward we are going to play loose, we’re going to be aggressive, and we’re going to go at people. There can’t be moving forward, anybody in our program that presses at all, feels pressure. We’re just going to roll.”

Personally, I love this but wondering where it was last week. The pressure might have gotten to the Buckeyes, but the change of attitude can only help going forward.

