Is Ryan Day coaching for his job against Michigan? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s job security heading into this weekend’s clash with Michigan, and debate if it would be smart for the Buckeyes to cut ties with Day if they come up short for the third straight season against the Wolverines.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: If Ryan Day does lose to an interim coach here, how bad is it?

- Pretty bad. Pretty hot, I would guess. It's three in a row-- I would guess that they-- that won't be a fun next few days, weeks, or months for Ryan Day. I think any loss third straight in this in this series, right?

DAN WETZEL: I think a large portion of the fan base is convinced Michigan beat them because of the place-- the signs.

ROSS DELLENGER: Oh, yeah. Ohio State fan base? [? Yeah, no doubt about it. ?]

PAT FORDE: Sure. No doubt.

DAN WETZEL: So he's got a get out of jail free. Because now you look back, and you forget, well, maybe it was Ojabo and Hutchinson were the problem. You know? But I think he's convinced a lot of people. And if you go back and watch the games, they were-- I don't know. It's hard to say. They were close games. The second one was until the end, until--

PAT FORDE: The second half. The second half--

DAN WETZEL: Until [INAUDIBLE]

PAT FORDE: --was a beatdown.

- I guess they didn't have the signs the first half.

- That's right.

DAN WETZEL: I don't know. I think he's got--

PAT FORDE: Well, I'm not saying he's going to get fired.

DAN WETZEL: No.

PAT FORDE: But it would be--

DAN WETZEL: It's ridiculous.

PAT FORDE: It would be extremely uncomfortable existence.

DAN WETZEL: Ryan Day is going to crush it going forward. Ohio State is so well positioned going forward. This is their speed bump, Michigan. And they may beat them this year. This year. But Harbaugh, is he going to be there? So-- and anyway, you don't have to win them all. You get into a playoff, and Ohio State now is playing other teams in the country. They have loaded recruiting classes coming.

They got so much talent. They're going to be able to recruit QBS off of C.J. Stroud. What was the one thing about Ohio State? QBs never really developed at Ohio State. They're not any good. They got rid of Burrow. Well, not anymore. This is a team that got dominated in that second half by Michigan and almost beat Georgia. I would never fire Ryan day right now.