Ryan Day: C Seth McLaughlin's errant snaps 'a little bit to do' with Jalen Milroe's QB cadence

Former Alabama football center Seth McLaughlin struggled with making clean snaps last season, including multiple low snaps in the Crimson Tide's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

McLaughlin, who started games in three seasons at Alabama, is now competing for the center job at Ohio State after transferring there in the offseason.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted there was some doubt about McLaughlin's snapping, however, he said he isn't concerned, even insinuating the issue could've been related to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's cadence.

"Seth's snaps have been great," Day told reporters on Tuesday. "I know that was a little bit of a concern, I think it had a little bit to do with the (quarterback's) cadence or whatever. He's been doing great."

McLaughlin famously made an errant snap on Alabama's final fourth-down play against Michigan for a spot in the national championship game, which seemed to blow up the Crimson Tide's final chance in the 27-20 overtime loss to the eventual national champions. Milroe's timing was thrown off on that snap, which helped the Wolverines stop Alabama's final chance at tying the game.

The now-fifth-year senior declined to speak to reporters after the Rose Bowl before he entered the transfer portal two days later.

McLaughlin finally spoke on his snapping woes in January, although as a member of Ohio State.

"There's a lot that goes into it," McLaughlin told reporters in late January. "Kind of just, once you have a bad one, you kind of start thinking about, 'OK, I got to get this right.' I don't think I was struggling from a mental standpoint, it was a matter of it just happened. I can't really explain what was going on and what went into it, but that's really in the past and I'm looking on moving forward from that."

