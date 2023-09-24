Ryan Day blasts Lou Holtz after Ohio State tops Notre Dame

The game was tense for all 60 minutes. And after his Ohio State team defeated Notre Dame, 17-14, in South Bend on Saturday, Ryan Day erupted.

The target of his fury was former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, who basically trashed Day and his Buckeyes on “The Pat McAfee Show.

“Tell Ohio State they better bring their lunch because it’s gonna be a full day’s work” Helll yeah @CoachLouHoltz88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/40tUXyAape — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2023

Day went right after Holtz:

Ryan Day just went NUTS on Lou Holtz 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/M7dQmCBZSC — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 24, 2023

Here’s the full transcript of Ryan Day’s passionate postgame interview with @KathrynTappen on NBC after Ohio State’s 17-14 win. A rare peek at how competitive Day is, as he clearly saw Lou Holtz’s interview on @PatMcAfeeShow with @tyschmit when Holtz questioned the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/r819ZzLDRO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 24, 2023

Day had his day and turn after TreyVeon Henderson’s TD run with a second left lifted the Buckeyes.

“It’s always been Ohio against the world. It will always be Ohio against the world,” Day raged.

