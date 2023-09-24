Advertisement

Ryan Day blasts Lou Holtz after Ohio State tops Notre Dame

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The game was tense for all 60 minutes. And after his Ohio State team defeated Notre Dame, 17-14, in South Bend on Saturday, Ryan Day erupted.

The target of his fury was former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, who basically trashed Day and his Buckeyes on “The Pat McAfee Show.

Day went right after Holtz:

Day had his day and turn after TreyVeon Henderson’s TD run with a second left lifted the Buckeyes.

“It’s always been Ohio against the world. It will always be  Ohio against the world,”  Day raged.

