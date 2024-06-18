Ryan Day believes his Ohio State football team is ready for championship run

Ohio State's football training camp starts in less than seven weeks for a season that's viewed as a make-or-break one for Ryan Day.

Three straight losses to Michigan has upped the ante for the Buckeyes coach, but it's pressure that Day embraces.

On Tuesday, he made it clear he believes his 2024 team is ready to meet the sky-high expectations. Ohio State and Georgia are expected to top the preseason polls.

“I don't know since I've been here if we've been this talented and this experienced together with guys who've played a lot of football – fourth- and fifth-year guys – and that does matter,” Day said.

The Buckeyes retained the vast majority of their NFL-eligible underclassmen and added key transfers, including quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State, safety Caleb Downs from Alabama and running back Quinshon Judkins from Mississippi.

Howard has not secured the starting job in his battle with holdover Devin Brown, and Day doesn't expect that competition to be settled anytime soon.

But the Buckeyes have fewer position battles than usual. The biggest probably are on the offensive line, which was substandard last year.

Day said that Josh Fryar, who played right tackle last year but can play guard, has had an excellent offseason.

“We're probably leaning toward playing him at tackle and trying to figure out who that right guard is, but we do have some flexibility there,” Day said.

No clear front-runner has emerged for the guard job. Carson Hinzman, who played center last year, started the spring game there. Luke Montgomery and Tegra Tshabola are also in the mix.

But otherwise, Day's questions are more about depth, particularly at wide receiver, defensive tackle and safety. With the new 12-team College Football Playoff, it'll be crucial for backups to show they can fill in.

“We know it's going to be a long year,” Day said. “We're going to need everybody.”

Day said he doesn't feel greater pressure than in past years because the standard at Ohio State is always near perfection.

“It's just the truth,” he said. “At my (introductory) press conference, I said you've got to beat the team up north and win every game other than that. When you come up short, you've got to figure out a way to get those things fixed. I think we have done that.

“But the expectations are the same every year. The pressure's the same every year. I just like the pressure when you've got a really good team behind you. That's what we've got right now.”

