Ryan Day believes moving Michigan game to earlier in season is ‘worth a conversation’

So, here’s something that’s sure to make waves for traditionalists and the like, and we have our sister site “Wolverines Wire” to thank for it.

The Ohio State vs. Michigan contest — somewhat affectionately known as The Game — has been steeped in emotion, high-stakes play, and maybe most importantly, tradition. You can mess with a lot of things, but putting a fly in the ointment of all things colored scarlet and gray and maize and blue is seen as almost untouchable.

One might raise some eyebrows and shake a stick at the comments Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made during Big Ten media days Wednesday.

When the topic of The Game came up and the potential to play in back-to-back weeks when the conference moves away from the division format, Day said the timing of the matchup between OSU and Michigan, should be looked at.

“I do think we should consider when we play it, just because you may end up playing them back-to-back weeks, which would be awkward,” Day said. “I know that we need to consider the tradition. But I think it’s worth a conversation because I think that’s significant just on how the season plays out.

“Where it is, I think, yeah — I think it’s worth a long discussion about where that game should be, should be placed. I think if it was the same way, as it was this past year, we’ve been playing back-to-back games, and then who knows? Maybe even playing again in the playoffs? So I just think that needs to be taken into consideration, not that we shouldn’t move it, but I think it’s worth talking about.”

Say what? I mean, yeah — just from a competitive standpoint it makes sense, but Woody and Bo might dig themselves out of the grave (rest in peace to both) if that actually came to fruition. Here is the video and audio thanks to Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire.

The biggest concern that would occur from moving The Game (other than outrage by fans of both programs) would be minimizing the importance of it. Day seemed to think that wouldn’t necessarily be the case.

“If both teams are in the Big Ten Championship already, could it minimize The Game? That’s my concern,” Day said. “Even if you played it Week 11, Week 10, no matter what — it’s gonna matter. But if you know you’re playing them in the Big Ten Championship game already, it could be something we haven’t experienced before, that’s all. Again, I think it’s worth the discussion.”

It’s really a fine balance between tradition and reacting to the changing landscape of college football. Would it really be that bad for the two ancient rivals to meet in back-to-back contests — and who knows — with a 12-team playoff, perhaps three matchups in one season. That would be odd for sure, but something tells me not having The Game the Saturday after eating turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie the Thursday before would feel more odd.

Remember, Day isn’t a native to this rivalry. He isn’t an Ohio guy but is from New Hampshire. Don’t get me wrong. He’s fully embraced all things Ohio State and we keep saying and believing he’s the right guy for the job despite the last two losses to TTUN. However, I don’t know that Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer, Woody Hayes, and certainly, Earle Bruce, would even entertain messing with the calendar of The Game.

And based on comments Day made further, it sure sounds like there are conversations already taking place.

“I know they’re talking about it, I just don’t think any hard decisions have been made, and I don’t think they’re gonna be made here real soon,” continued Day. “I just want to be part of those conversations.”

So does every Ohio State and Michigan fan on the planet. Can we just drop this conversation now?

