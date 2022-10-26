Ryan Day, assistants preview Penn State matchup

Ohio State is in the process of preparing for its biggest game of the year to date when it travels to Happy Valley to play Penn State this weekend.

It’s another step along the way to what the Buckeyes hope will be a trip to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten Championship game, and perhaps a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But first things first, Ryan Day and two of his assistants, Jim Knowles and Kevin Wilson met with the media on Tuesday as they do every week to provide an update on the team, reflect on the game against Iowa, and discuss the daunting task of going to State College and playing in a hostile environment against the Nittany Lions.

In case you missed anything the three coaches said, you can catch it all here thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page. Watch and listen to the coaches talk about the injury status of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the struggles with toughness and running the ball vs. Iowa, how difficult Penn State is to play at home, and much, much more.

Ohio State and Penn State will kick off at Noon ET on Saturday with Fox Sports having the broadcast and call as its Big Nook Kickoff Game of the Week.

We will, of course, have plenty of coverage leading up to, through, and after the game.

