Reuters

Major semiconductor makers on Thursday hailed passage in the U.S. Congress of a pot of federal government money for new chip factories in the United States, and said they were moving ahead on various projects that had been stalled awaiting funding. The “Chips and Science Act” authorizes about $52 billion in government subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research, and an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion. Passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday and the House of Representatives on Thursday, it was headed to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.