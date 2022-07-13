Ryan Day on 2022 Dodd preseason watchlist for college football coach of the year

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day would tell you that preseason accolades don’t mean anything, but he himself has made a prestigious preseason watchlist that was released on Tuesday.

The Bobby Todd Coach of the Year Award is handed out annually to the FBS college football coach “whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.” It is handed out by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and has been around since 1976. Ryan Day is one of 20 names appearing on the preseason Dodd watchlist for 2022.

Day, entering his fourth full season as the coach of Ohio State, has an overall record of 34-4, has lost just one Big Ten game, has two Big Ten championships, and two College Football Playoff appearances. He has a team coming back that is expected to compete for the ultimate prize and is one of the bright, young, offensive minds in the game.

Jim Tressel is the only Ohio State coach to win the award back in 2002. This year’s recipient will be announced at halftime of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31.

