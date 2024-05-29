Ryan Daman's medalist round leads Lumberjacks into sections

May 28—BRAINERD — Ryan Daman is headed into the Section 8-3A Tournament with some momentum.

The senior paced the pack in Brainerd on Tuesday with an even-par round of 72. The Bemidji High School boys golf team took third place with a total of 316.

Eli Tuomala and Carter Fish tied for 16th with scores of 81. Beckett Grand and Weston Seitz were each one shot back in 22nd place. Nick Carlson rounded out the afternoon with an 84 in 30th.

Brainerd White won the meet with a round of 300. Detroit Lakes took second (307), while Brainerd Blue finished fourth (322).

Team results

1-Brainerd White 300; 2-Detroit Lakes 307; 3-Bemidji 316; 4-Brainerd Blue 322; 5-Moorhead 324; 6-Academy of Holy Angels 326; 7-St. Michael-Albertville 329; 8-Rocori 355; 9-St. Cloud Crush 364; 10-Zimmerman 377.