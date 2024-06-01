Ryan Daman punches ticket to state, Jacks take 6th at sections

May 31—PARK RAPIDS — After 36 holes, Ryan Daman still didn't know his fate for Class 3A state tournament qualification.

The Bemidji High School boys golf senior secured one of the six individual state berths up for grabs in a playoff hole. Daman, Buffalo's Harvey Yiltalo and Brainerd's Bredy Oseland competed for the final two individual spots on Thursday following the second round of the Section 8-3A Tournament at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

Daman turned in a round of five-over-par on Thursday to finish 10-over for the tournament. He notched a two-day score of 154 to tie for sixth place.

As a team, Bemidji finished in sixth place with a score of 651, which was 53 strokes back of Alexandria in first place. Weston Seitz tied for 19th at 163, while Beckett Grand tied for 24th at 167. Nick Carlson (168, T-27th), Eli Tuomala (169, T-28th) and Carter Fish (177, 41st) rounded out the day for the Lumberjacks.

The Class 3A state tournament is June 11-12 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 598; 2-Brainerd 623; 3-Sartell 635; 4-Buffalo 641; 5-Moorhead 642; 6-Bemidji 651; 7-Willmar 662; 8-Becker 699.