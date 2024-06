Jun. 12—COON RAPIDS — The final Bemidji High School sport has wrapped up for the 2023-24 athletic year.

Ryan Daman represented the Bemidji boys golf team at state on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The senior finished in a tie for 68th with a two-day total of 162. In 36 holes, Daman made 16 pars and one birdie to finish 18-over par.