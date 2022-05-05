The 2022 NFL Draft was Kevin Colbert’s last significant assignment as the General Manager of the Steelers and the team’s search for his replacement is now moving to the next stage.

NFL Media reports that the team is embarking on a second round of interviews with candidates to replace the retiring Colbert and that two of those candidates have been identified.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek are both set to meet with the Steelers again. Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 and previously worked for the Panthers while Spytek worked for the Broncos and Browns before going to Tampa.

Pittsburgh interviewed more than a dozen internal and external candidates for the job and other members of that group are expected to be on the list for second interviews as well.

Ryan Cowden, John Spytek set for second Steelers G.M. interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk