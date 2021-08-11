Ryan Coogler's New Documentary About Steph Curry's Rise to Superstardom Has the Perfect Title

Steph Curry might be a household name now, but before he single-handedly revolutionized the game of basketball he was a three-star recruit out of high school who was ignored by almost every powerhouse school in the NCAA. He would eventually find a home at Davidson—a school with a student body of only 1,700 at the time—after his father’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, only offered him a spot as a walk-on. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Everybody loves an underdog, and now the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer will share his story with the world courtesy of the aptly titled Underrated, a new documentary from the brilliant mind of Ryan Coogler.

From Variety:

Titled Underrated, the film will chronicle Curry’s historic rise to prominence during March Madness when he played for the Davidson Wildcats. The all-star athlete, considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won three national championships with the team. In college, Curry set the single-season NCAA record for three-pointers made and was drafted for the NBA in 2009.

As the story goes, Steph, the son of Charlotte Hornets great Dell Curry, rose to prominence during his sophomore season at Davidson when he carried his team to the Elite Eight of the 2008 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. The eventual three-time NBA champ finished the tournament averaging 32 points per game and established himself as one of the greatest scorers March Madness has ever seen. He would follow that up with an All-American campaign during his junior season, before eventually being selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Considering Steph’s incredible story and Coogler’s participation, this doc has the potential to be something truly special. This is one film that can’t drop soon enough.



