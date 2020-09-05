Ryan Connelly, Grant Haley among surprising Giants cuts

The New York Giants released their 2020 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon and there were few surprises. Several players many thought might be in the Giants’ plans were cut, most notably second-year linebacker Ryan Connelly.

Connelly, a fifth-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, earned a starting role early on last year but suffered a torn ACL against Washington on September 29, underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season. He was held out of contact drills at training camp until this week, when he appeared to be 100% healthy.

Also waived on Saturday were: quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Cooper Rush, wide receivers Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, running back Tavien Feaster, tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Garrett Dickerson, offensive linemen Jon Halapio, Eric Smith, Tyler Haycraft and Kyle Murphy, defensive linemen Chris Slayton, Daylon Mack and Niko Lalos, linebacker Josiah Tauaefa, defensive backs Grant Haley, Montre Hartage (waived/injured), Chris Williamson, Brandon Williams, Dravon Askew-Henry, KeiVarae Russell, Jarren Williams and Prince Smith, Jr., and long snapper Carson Tinker.

All of those players, with the exception of Slayton and Williamson, came to the Giants as free agents. Slayton was seventh round pick in last year’s draft while Williamson was taken in the seventh round this year.

Linebacker David Mayo (knee) and rookie safety Xavier McKinney (foot) made the 53-man roster but are candidates for the injured reserve list, from which they would be eligible to return after missing a minimum of three games.

Mayo’s prognosis is he could be ready by Week 4, while McKinney won’t likely return before November.

Some of those players cut on Saturday will be coming back as part of the 16-man practice squad, which the Giants can begin forming at noon on Sunday.