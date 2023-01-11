Ryan Clark says Bears should bait teams with fake interest in QB

ESPN analyst says Bears need to bait teams for a trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears aren't trading Justin Fields. (If it wasn't already obvious.)

General manager Ryan Poles admitted to the fact on Tuesday, saying he would need to be "blown away to make that type of decision.”

Hence, the Bears will steer clear of drafting Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud with the first pick in the NFL draft. But, one ESPN analyst and ex-NFL player Ryan Clark mentioned they shouldn't make that abundantly clear to the rest of the NFL.

"If I'm them, I'm having someone ghost text Schefty (Adam Schefter) and say, 'Hey, we might be willing to take a QB,'" Clark said on NFL Live on ESPN.

The Bears have a major opportunity in front of them to add capital to their war chest. Poles needs to bust out the Rolodex and start fishing out the No. 1 pick. Based on the recent draft history, the asking price for the No. 1 pick should be steep.

As ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky mentioned in the same segment, the 49ers traded three first-round selections in the 2021 draft to the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 pick and take Trey Lance. The Bears, in the same draft, traded two first-rounders to the New York Giants to move up from the No. 20 to the No. 11 pick, and select Justin Fields.

Trading down is a lucrative gig. But, Poles should have the calling frequency of a telemarketer to make this thing work.

Several suitors will likely show interest in the No. 1 pick. On Tuesday, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard said he would do "whatever it takes" to acquire a quarterback the organization felt could be their next signal caller. Plenty of other teams share the same thinking, but likely not the same admittance.

The Bears need to create a need for the pick and have a confident plan in place.

"I think it goes back to what I said about flexibility," Poles said when asked about the No. 1 pick. "We can evaluate the talent there, we can see what player presents themselves in that position to help us, and then we can look at the scenarios. If the phones go off and there are certain situations where that can help us, then we’ll go down that avenue too. I think we have really good flexibility to help this team, regardless if it’s making the pick there or moving back a little bit or moving back a lot. We’ll be open to everything."

