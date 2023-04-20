Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III defend C.J. Stroud after Brady Quinn criticism

Michael Chen
·3 min read

Over the last few days, there has been an unusual fall from grace for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Reports of character issues have seen multiple NFL teams seemingly question if they want to draft Stroud. Yesterday, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn added fuel to that fire by saying that Stroud ghosted the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor on CBS Sports Pick Six Podcast.

This may or may not have given teams the idea that Stroud might not be fully committed to playing football but it seems like Quinn was missing out on important details. To be fair, Quinn has always been complimentary of Stroud and goes on to note that it may be all smoke and no fire, but it sure has created a media storm.

Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III came to Stroud’s defense on Twitter and check out their responses along with Quinn’s allegations below.

Quinn’s comments

Quinn’s point

It shouldn’t be about the camp, go ahead a dissect Stroud as a player, but as a person, Quinn created a controversy that may not really be there. There is more to the podcast with Quinn walking back the comments a bit, but now that it’s out there, people are going to cherry-pick what they want. Quinn should know that.

Clark defending Stoud

Facts

Maybe isn’t a yes, and if Quinn thinks that’s the case, he might want to choose his words more wisely. Clark, who works for ESPN as an NFL analyst, explains to Quinn why Stroud wasn’t present at the camp.

More Clark

More facts

Clark continues to question Quinn’s motives, claiming gossip and immaturity.

Robert Griffin III defends Stroud

More defense

The former Heisman Trophy winner chimes in with more facts about the situation. Quinn seems to have dug himself a sizable hole by not being able to look around corners as a member of the media.

