Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III defend C.J. Stroud after Brady Quinn criticism

Over the last few days, there has been an unusual fall from grace for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Reports of character issues have seen multiple NFL teams seemingly question if they want to draft Stroud. Yesterday, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn added fuel to that fire by saying that Stroud ghosted the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor on CBS Sports Pick Six Podcast.

This may or may not have given teams the idea that Stroud might not be fully committed to playing football but it seems like Quinn was missing out on important details. To be fair, Quinn has always been complimentary of Stroud and goes on to note that it may be all smoke and no fire, but it sure has created a media storm.

Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III came to Stroud’s defense on Twitter and check out their responses along with Quinn’s allegations below.

Quinn’s comments

Report: CJ Stroud made a commitment to the Manning Passing Academy but “the night before he ghosted them and didn’t show up”, per @Brady_Quinn "When you do that, that's gonna set up alarms for people." Quinn noted that as one of three concerns with Stroud (h/t @PanthersAnalyst) pic.twitter.com/z2Y9gAPbFe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 19, 2023

Quinn’s point

It shouldn’t be about the camp, go ahead a dissect Stroud as a player, but as a person, Quinn created a controversy that may not really be there. There is more to the podcast with Quinn walking back the comments a bit, but now that it’s out there, people are going to cherry-pick what they want. Quinn should know that.

Story continues

Clark defending Stoud

CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp. He chose to work with his teammates at @OhioStateFB instead before his final season. He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore @Brady_Quinn what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 20, 2023

Facts

Maybe isn’t a yes, and if Quinn thinks that’s the case, he might want to choose his words more wisely. Clark, who works for ESPN as an NFL analyst, explains to Quinn why Stroud wasn’t present at the camp.

More Clark

This is an example of analyst like @Brady_Quinn telling stories of 0 value to diminish a man’s character while validating his own. Instead of dissecting film, or speaking to coaches an adult man stooped to gossip while analyzing. It’s an immature evaluation of football integrity https://t.co/3ijng1787q — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 20, 2023

More facts

Clark continues to question Quinn’s motives, claiming gossip and immaturity.

Robert Griffin III defends Stroud

Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS. CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research. @Brady_Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 20, 2023

More defense

The former Heisman Trophy winner chimes in with more facts about the situation. Quinn seems to have dug himself a sizable hole by not being able to look around corners as a member of the media.

