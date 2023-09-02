Ryan Clark makes bold prediction on future of ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown

Ryan Clark is at it again. And while this isn’t his boldest prediction by far, it certainly has sparked conversation.

The ESPN analyst and Pivot Podcast host believes that former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Antonio Brown is a Hall of Famer. “I don’t think he gets in on the First Ballot because we know how that goes, but for a period he was one of the ‘greatest’ to ever do it,” Clark recently posted on X.

I say this and I mean it. @AB84 is a hall of Famer. I don’t think he gets in on the First Ballot because we know how that goes, but for a period he was one of the “greatest” to ever do it. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 28, 2023

How bold it is, really, though? We all know Brown has a Hall of Fame resume and could’ve kept adding to it if he hadn’t gone off the deep end. Like many players who leave, his career took a significant dip after he left Pittsburgh.

It’s not a question of whether his career is worthy of enshrinement, only that he’ll have to clear some hurdles to clear to get in. Voters take into consideration off-the-field issues almost as deeply as on-field performance.

There’s a backlog of HOF-caliber receivers who have yet to get their gold jacket, including Steelers’ own Hines Ward.

Whether Brown will get in is anybody’s guess. He never officially retired, so the countdown has yet to begin. Players must be retired for five years to be eligible for induction.

What do you think: Does Antonio Brown get into the Hall of Fame? Cast your vote below.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire