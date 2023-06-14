Ryan Clark doesn’t believe in Kirk Cousins

ESPN’s Ryan Clark has never been one to mince his words on a subject. That demeanor was on full display when NFL Live host Field Yates asked him about his thoughts on the Minnesota Vikings and the moves they made this off-season.

.@Realrclark25 isn't sold on the Vikings as long as Kirk Cousins is their QB 👀 "I just don't believe that Kirk Cousins is that quarterback, and I think that the Minnesota Vikings feel the same way." pic.twitter.com/vEkVc7JRxU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 13, 2023

Clark goes on a mini-rant discussing all the weapons Cousins has had around him in Minnesota and the lack of success that has followed.

And while this is an oversimplification of the situation, some questions surround Cousins and his future on the team.

He’s going into his 11th season as a quarterback and will be 35 by the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10th. Not to mention that he’s going into the last year of his contract.

The Vikings are starting to look toward the future with Adofo Kwesi-Mensah’s competitive rebuild strategy. With that, there should be questions about Kirk Cousins and what his role should be in that. Or if he should have a role at all.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire