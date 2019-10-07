Celtic's Ryan Christie was shown a red card for this studs-up challenge on Livingston's Scott Robinson - PA

Ryan Christie’s contribution to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header away to Russia and at home to San Marino will not be affected by the deluge of vile abuse which forced the Celtic midfielder to close his Twitter account having been sent off during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston, according to Steven Reid, the Scots’ assistant coach.

Social media threats and diatribes – usually delivered under cover of anonymity – are tediously predictable hazards for anyone in public life and Reid revealed that he, too, had reduced his online presence while playing for West Bromwich Albion in 2014, when he became a target.

“I was in a relegation dogfight with West Brom at the time,” said the former full-back, who made 23 appearances for the Republic of Ireland. “I came off it because of the abuse, the negative messages you get at times.

“I use it sparingly. I try to stay off it as much as I can, although it is useful for news. It is one of those debates at the minute with the amount of abuse directed at players, whether it is really worth being on it, especially when you are in a hard-fought season. It is tough going.”

In respect of Christie, Reid – who attended the game at Livingston with Steve Clarke, the Scotland manager – said: “We spoke briefly last night and obviously Ryan is flat after the result and the red card.

“I have been there myself – been sent off many times – so I have that ability to relate to that, but in a strange way he will be wanting to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, not to make up for it but to show what he can do, get rid of that disappointment and put in a couple of decent performances if he gets the opportunity.”

Another squad member who has found himself at the heart of debate, both online and in the conventional media, is Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United, who has enjoyed a productive start to the season with 13 club goals. The question of his suitability, as a player operating in the Scottish Championship, has animated pundits such as Kris Boyd, the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker, who stated that Shankland’s inclusion in the squad is a symptom of the lack of top-class quality in attack.

“Yeah, I see people’s point of view that it’s the second tier of Scottish football, but John McGinn has done it before and it can happen. Hopefully I can replicate that,” Shankland said.

Of Boyd’s critique, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve been avoiding it but people are always going to have their opinion. They are entitled to it. That’s the environment we’re in. If players of that calibre are taking notice of you, it’s good and you can take the advice if it’s given.

“It was good to be part of it with the squad and see the players and what level they are at. Everybody has been brand new with me and making me welcome. I saw him, the manager, last night and he just said, ‘Relax and enjoy yourself.’ That was good to hear.

“It’s just hard work, putting the effort in at training and away from it, making sure everything in your life is right to make sure you are giving yourself the best opportunity on game day. I maybe wasn’t doing that before but as soon as I fixed that, things seemed to come together.

“The proof is there that you can get a call-up no matter what level of football you are playing at. If it inspires people, then I’ll be glad to be that person they are looking at.”