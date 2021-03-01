Ryan Carpenter with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Ryan Carpenter (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/28/2021
Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/27/2021
NFL teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on March 15 and there’s some word about who the Browns might be calling once the legal tampering window is open. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is on the team’s radar as an upgrade to their defense. David had [more]
After scoring six goals on Friday night, the Rangers managed just one in a 4-1 defeat against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.
(Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 02/28/2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks showed they can still rally in the fourth quarter to win games with their defense. Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a game-closing 9-0 run as the Bucks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Milwaukee led the NBA in defensive efficiency while posting the league’s best regular-season record each of the last two years.
A shocker in Lawrence.
Brandon Ingram has a lot of confidence in his ability.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls) with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/26/2021
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.
Check out Andy Behrens' strategy for handling starting pitchers in 2021 fantasy baseball drafts.
Tua breaks down his former backup QB, two of his former receivers and even touted the former Bama teammate he wouldn't mind teaming up with in the NFL.
Tiger Woods responds to PGA Tour and LPGA golfers wearing his Sunday red as he recovers from last week's car accident in Los Angeles.
Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 02/24/2021
Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021
The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)