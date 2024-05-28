Ryan Bliss, who tweeted his dream to play for the Mariners at age 14, has reached the big leagues

“My dream,” tweeted Ryan Bliss three days before he turned 15 in response to the Seattle Mariners and MLB accounts. “One day.” The post included three emojis, one of which was an airplane and one a baseball.

That was tweeted on December 10, 2014, when Bliss was 14. On Monday night, he made his MLB debut with none other than the Mariners of Seattle, the next chapter of what now feels like destiny.

The Mariners posted onto social media platform X, “10 years later, ‘one day’ has come,” with an image of Bliss dressed in everyday clothing walking onto the field. He quote-tweeted, “Dreams come true.”

Dream come true 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VKWW4w0FqG — Ryan Bliss (@ribliss2) May 27, 2024

Bliss is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Mariners’ farm system. He’s listed at just 5-foot-7, but last year, he hit .304 with 23 home runs and 86 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A ball. This season, he leads Triple-A with 28 steals. He swiped 55 bags last year and 31 the season before.

The middle infielder’s path in the minor leagues didn’t start with a Mariners affiliate. Bliss was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2021 draft and traded to Seattle as part of the deal last season for Paul Sewald.

Now, Bliss debuts in the major leagues with Seattle, a decade after he sent his prophetic tweet.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports