How Ryan Blaney's hot streak compares to previous seasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chase Wilhelm
·2 min read
How Ryan Blaney's hot streak compares to previous seasons
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Blaney is hitting his stride at just the right time.

The No. 12 Team Penske driver heads into Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on a hot streak that serves as one of the best in his career. In the past eight races, beginning at Pocono Raceway, Blaney has only two finishes outside of the top six (20th at Road America, 14th at Watkins Glen). That equals an average finish of 7.25 in that stretch.

RELATED: Where does Ryan Blaney rank in this week’s Power Rankings? | Lineup for Daytona race

But how does that compare to Blaney’s previous seasons? Before his current streak, Blaney’s best average finish in the same stretch of races (race Nos. 18-25) is 12.5 in 2018. That year, Blaney was eliminated in the Round of 12 of the playoffs. Below is a breakdown of his average finish in races 18-25 in all six of his full-time seasons, including where it ranked among other drivers in the field.

Season

Avg. finish

Season rank

2021

7.25

1st

2018

12.5

7th

2019

14.375

13th

2017

18.25

16th

2020

18.25

16th

2016

20.5

19th

Now let’s compare Blaney’s streak to other drivers in that same stretch of races over the past six seasons. Traditionally, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have been strong during the final run into the playoffs. As you can see in the chart below, both drivers have set the bar high, with sprinkles of success from Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch before you get to where Blaney’s average finish ranks.

Driver

Avg. Finish

Season

Kevin Harvick

4.75

2020

Martin Truex Jr.

6

2020

Denny Hamlin

6.25

2017

Denny Hamlin

6.5

2016

Denny Hamlin

6.625

2020

Kevin Harvick

6.75

2018

Kyle Busch

7.125

2019

Ryan Blaney

7.25

2021

Kyle Larson

7.375

2021

Erik Jones

7.5

2018

As it stacks up, Hamlin was able to transfer the momentum gained in the final stretch of regular-season races into one Championship 4 appearance (2020), while Harvick was able to do the same in 2018. The only one on the list to win a title in that same year was Busch in 2019.

While a lot can happen in the 10-race playoff stretch, statistically, Blaney has put himself in the best position of his career heading into the postseason. If he can keep clicking off top-five finishes, it might be his best chance for his first Championship 4 appearance to date.

Statistics provided by Racing Insights.

Recommended Stories