Ryan Blaney wins a wild-finish All-Star Race
Ryan Blaney wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in a wild overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
Check out the full results after Ryan Blaney's All-Star Race victory Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, where he held off Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric.
Check out what was on the minds of the drivers following the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.
The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR's All-Star race and $1 million. NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag. Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.
Ryan Blaney took home the $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway, capturing the win after a last-second caution sent the event to overtime.
Andretti Autosport teammates will need to make additional qualifying attempts
Wrap-up of NASCAR top level series races at Fort Worth. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star Race and was awarded the $1 million for the victory. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
NASCAR’s All-Star Race format and rules and Texas Motor Speedway was under fire Sunday night.
An unnecessary caution flew with Blaney just feet from the finish line on the final scheduled lap.
Kyle Busch beats out Ryan Blaney in the final round of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.