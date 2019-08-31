Ryan Blaney wins pole for today’s Xfinity race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green in today’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Blaney won the pole with a lap of 171.369 mph. Christopher Bell will join Blaney on the front row after a lap of 170.584 mph.

Cole Custer (170.312 mph) qualified third and is followed by Justin Allgaier (169.994) and Chase Briscoe (169.836).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first NASCAR start of the season, qualified 14th after a lap of 166.964 mph.

Today’s race airs at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

