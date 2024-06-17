Ryan Blaney wins Iowa Corn 350, the first NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway in Newton

NEWTON — Ryan Blaney won Sunday's Iowa Corn 350, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, in front of 80 friends and family members.

Coming into the weekend there were fears that a repave of all four corners would limit passing and create a boring show for the Cup Series debut at Iowa Speedway. Instead, fans were treated to tight racing on a postcard-perfect night in which drivers had multiple lanes to pass in the corners at the 7/8-mile track.

Blaney's mother is from Chariton, about an hour southeast of Des Moines.

Kyle Larson won the pole Saturday for Sunday's race with a time of 23.084 seconds. It was Larson's 20th pole in 347 Cup Series starts.

Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 car made Iowa Hawkeye fans happy this week. LaJoie is sponsored by Gainbridge, which also is a sponsor of basketball star Caitlin Clark. LaJoie paid tribute to Clark and the Hawkeyes by sporting a Tigerhawk logo on his hood. But LaJoie got into trouble early when his Spire Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar contacted their teammate Zane Smith on Lap 3 and caused LaJoie to spin. But LaJoie stayed on the lead lap and slowly climbed the leaderboard after putting on fresh tires.

Larson dominated the early part of the 70-lap first stage, lapping Denny Hamlin about 35 laps in and taking a three-second lead over Blaney. But Blaney stayed out during the first set of pit stops after AJ Almendinger blew a tire and caused a caution on lap 51 after hitting the turn one wall.

Coming into the night, Blaney was on the playoff bubble in 14th place, 47 points ahead of Chase Briscoe in 17th. Larson restarted 31st after pitting, but moved up 21 spots in about 20 laps at the start of the 140-lap second stage.

On lap 172 Hamlin punted Larson in turn two after Larson appeared to miss coming to pit road on the previous lap. Daniel Hemric brought out a caution on Lap 183 after contacting the wall. After the restart on Lap 188 Larson cruised to an easy stage two win.

But on the ensuing restart to start Stage 3 Daniel Suarez got into the left rear of Larson as they exited turn four and sent him into the wall. Larson reported steering issues caused by a bent toe-link to his team afterward. The incident also collected Hamlin, who had a tire mark on his left side from Larson's car.

Multiple lanes develop despite repave skepticism

Coming into the weekend drivers and analysts speculated that the bottom lane would be the dominant lane in the corners because all four corners were partially repaved. A second lane developed, alleviating those concerns and creating passing opportunities.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, said during a May tire test that he worried passing would be tough because of increased grip added to the track by the repaved sections. NBC Analyst Steve Letarte also worried before the weekend that passing would be hard, saying "Passing is going to be very difficult."

By Lap 239 Letarte let America know how thrilled he was with the track on the USA Network broadcast.

"There's been more three-wide racing than any short track that I have seen," Letarte said on the broadcast.

All night, fans were treated to thrilling battles more reminiscent of much longer tracks, like Iowa Speedway's sister track in Kansas City, Kansas. On Lap 94 Hamlin battled three wide with John Hunter Nemechek and Harrison Burton through turns three and four. One lap later Hamlin still battled Nemechek in the corner.

It wasn't always easy to pass. On Lap 159 LaJoie and Austin Dillon were battling for position when LaJoie almost sent Dillon into the Turn 3 wall as Dillon tried to complete the pass.

Later after a lap 188 restart Chase Elliott got in a dogfight with Josh Berry as they battled for second.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, a commentator for the Motor Racing Network, designed Iowa Speedway. On MRN Wallace said he was thrilled by the action on the track.

"Two, three, four-wide lap-after-lap," Wallace said on MRN. "They're all over the track."

Tire gremlins persist

During Friday's practice several teams blew front tires after just 20-lap runs. Xfinity Series teams run far different tires with different rubber compounds, but struggled similarly with tire failures Saturday.

Almendinger was the first victim of a tire failure Sunday when his right front tire blew on lap 51 and sent his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet into the turn one wall.

Michael McDowell blew a tire on lap 115, but the race stayed green. Smith also blew a right front on lap 129, but the race stayed green. Chastain blew a right front tire on Lap 165, but kept it out of the fence and the race stayed green.

Chris Buescher, No. 17 from RFK Racing, came in sitting in 16th place, 32 points behind Blaney. Buescher won a 2015 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. But his tough-luck season continued. Buescher lost the closest finish in NASCAR history to Larson in May at Kansas Speedway. A week later Tyler Reddick wrecked them at Darlington Raceway as they battled for the lead late in the race.

Friday, Buescher said he believed he could win everywhere and hoped to have a good weekend.

"We're showing up to the race track with a chance to win, whether that's Sonoma on a new paved road course, whether that's been Kansas or a big unknown at Iowa this week," Buescher said Friday.

NASCAR happy with attendance

Thousands of fans packed the midway in front of the main grandstands five hours before the race began. As the day wore on, the throngs of tailgaters' smoke in the air only grew stronger. When the Cup Series garages opened, large packs of fans gawked at cars as mechanics greased tires and fired engines before wheeling cars to the starting grid.

NASCAR officials said repeatedly throughout the weekend that the series is happy with attendance in Newton. Fans in parking lots came from across the Midwest with license plates from Missouri, Nebraska and Michigan, to name a few states.

Sunday's Cup Series race sold out before tickets officially went on sale to the public. Saturday's Xfinity Series race sold out months ago. Friday's ARCA Menards Series and Cup Series practice day also came close to selling out. The grandstand seats only about 24,000 spectators — small by Cup Series standards — but with temporary suites and camping capacity the track had about 45,000 spectators according to Matt Humphrey, NASCAR senior director of track communications.

On Saturday, rain canceled Xfinity Series qualifying and delayed the start of Cup Series qualifying. But by and large the weekend had few delays. Sunday had temperatures in excess of 90 degrees on a sun-drenched day to race in the middle of farm land.

Fans in the Newton Club and suites in the middle of the track performed two card stunts before the race, one with the American flag and another with the words, "Thank You Fans." As the flag went green, thousands of fans waved hats and stood on their feet.

Team Penske's Joey Logano said drivers feel the energy around the race, and he said Iowa should remain on the schedule.

"If the fans show up we should be there," Logano said. "If the fans don't show up we should probably go to a different race track. Usually the fans will show up if it's a good race, if it's a good experience for them all the way through."

Incidents

Lap 3-Spire Motorsports No. 77 Carson Hocevar got into Spire Motorsports No. 71 Zane Smith who spun Spire Motorsports No. 7 Corey LaJoie.

Lap 51-AJ Almendinger hits the wall in turn one after a right front tire failure. No. 16 out.

Lap 81-Noah Gragson spun John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Gibbs in turn four.

Lap 183- Daniel Hemric contacted the wall exiting turn two.

Lap 221-Daniel Suarez sent Kyle Larson into the wall, who collected Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch also collected.

Lap 261-Chris Buescher blown tire, hits wall.

