Ryan Blaney wins inaugural Roval race as Truex, Johnson crash coming to finish
Ryan Blaney wins the inaugural race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson spin coming to the checkered flag.
William Byron is back in a transfer spot entering Sunday's elimination race at the Charlotte Roval after an appeal panel rescinded his 25-point penalty.
Byron is now in a much better position to advance to the third round of the playoffs than he was a day ago.
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what will they do now? The new Broncos [more]
Stephen Jackson shared what he told Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole.
Entering Friday's game, St. Louis was 93-0 when leading by two runs entering the ninth inning of a postseason contest.
Said one Cup team executive: 'Where we're currently at is not sustainable.'
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
Max Scherzer and the Mets are in an early hole in the NL Wild Card series after a miserable loss to the Padres.
Friday's winners have the chance to advance to the best-of-five Division Series on Saturday.
St. Louis blew a ninth-inning lead in Game 1, giving up six runs in a loss that pushed them to the brink of elimination.
All the details for Saturday's Xfinity elimination playoff race.
Hendrick Motorsports sets a standard of excellence for how to run a professional NASCAR Cup Series organization — and that precedent comes from the top down, starting with team owner Rick Hendrick. Look no further than this tweet from fellow Chevrolet-backed Petty GMS Racing — a team that, in some form or another through its […]
The video of Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole didn't sit well with former Celtics guard Eddie House.
Bryson DeChambeau has accused the Official World Golf Ranking of “slow playing” the LIV Golf Series’s urgent quest for its golfers to pick up points and declared that “lies are being told” to block the Saudi-funded circuit.
Social media lost it over a picture of 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama standing next to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Here's why.
Had Rays manager Kevin Cash won his challenge, Rosario's run would not have counted and the AL wild card game would have been tied in the sixth inning
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Rutgers football has now lost three straight games.
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
The Warriors' view of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation was altered after a video of the incident was leaked.