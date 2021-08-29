Ryan Blaney wins Daytona Cup race; Tyler Reddick takes last playoff spot

Ryan Blaney won Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona in overtime for his second victory in a row, and Tyler Reddick clinched the final playoff spot after he was involved in an accident.

Blaney won when the caution came out on the last lap, ending the 165-lap event. The caution came out after Daniel Suarez was turned into Kevin Harvick, triggering a multi-car crash. Austin Dillon was among those collected, ending his last-gasp bid to beat Reddick, his teammate at Richard Childress Racing, for the final playoff spot.

“Playoffs, here we come,” Reddick said on his team’s radio.”

Blaney’s victory was his third this season. He also won last week at Michigan.

“You never know how the end of these are going to play out,” Blaney told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Winning at Daytona is so cool. … Man, it’s been a fun two weeks.”

Chris Buescher, who needed to win to make the playoffs, finished second. Bubba Wallace was third. Ryan Newman placed fourth. Ryan Preece was fifth. Kyle Larson was 21st and won the regular-season title.

Overtime was set up when the caution came out three laps from the scheduled end when Chase Elliott, who was leading and was hit by Matt DiBenedetto after contact from behind. The crash collected Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, among others.

not a single bad thing to say about what just happened. they force us to race this way by having the final reg season race at a plate track. Matt did all he could and didnt give an inch getting blocked for the lead. proud of his effort. (we got bad damage) — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) August 29, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. was turned 14 laps from the scheduled end as cars stacked up in front of him. The contact sent him into William Byron and back down the track. Truex’s car then was hit by Tyler Reddick, who entered the race holding the final playoff spot. Reddick’s car began smoking, but the team told him to continue after checking the damage on pit road. Reddick told his team that his oil pressure, water pressure and fuel pressure was fine.

The race was stopped for the 10-car crash with 13 laps from the scheduled end.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chris Buescher finished a season-best second a few hours after Roush Fenway Racing announced that sponsor Fifth Third Bank had signed a multi-year extension. Buescher told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider about the race: “It hurts. hat one stings a lot. … To miss that playoff spot by one spot is a tough ending to a day.” … Bubba Wallace placed a season-best third.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell finished last in the 40-car field after blowing an engine early. That came after issues in inspection before the race that led to NASCAR ejecting McDowell’s crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer.

NEXT: The playoffs open Sept. 5 with the Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

