It took him two attempts Sunday night, but Ryan Blaney took home the $1 million prize after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time in his career.

Just before Blaney hit the finish line at the scheduled conclusion of the race, NASCAR displayed the caution flag for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who contacted the outside wall in Turn 2. In the procedural rules for this year’s All-Star Race, the race must end under green-flag conditions. Since Blaney hadn’t yet crossed the finish line, the race was sent to overtime.

Blaney unhinged his window net believing he had already taken the checkered flag. It took him the duration of the caution period to get the net secured enough to complete the overtime period.

In overtime, Blaney fended off charges from Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric to take home the $1 million check in the exhibition race, Blaney’s first triumph in six All-Star appearances. Blaney led each of the last 84 laps. Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez completed the top five.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Austin Cindric

Pit stop competition winner: Joey Logano

Stage 3 winner: Ryan Blaney

Read more about NASCAR

Wild crash takes out some of All-Star favorites Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez, Jones advance to All-Star Race Dr. Diandra: Best drivers of the season often win the All-Star Race

Ryan Blaney wins 2022 All-Star Race in Texas originally appeared on NBCSports.com