Ryan Blaney survives overtime at Daytona, wins regular-season finale for third 2021 win

Ryan Blaney won Saturday night‘s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in overtime at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver had already taken the white flag when Daniel Suarez, running third, turned Kevin Harvick from second. That then sparked a large wreck to draw out the caution flag, which also signaled the end of the race.

Chris Buescher, who had the lead on the final restart, finished second. Bubba Wallace ended up third, followed by Ryan Newman and Ryan Preece in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Justin Haley, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and BJ McLeod rounded out the top 10 in order.

The win marked Blaney‘s third of the 2021 season. It was actually his second in a row, too, having won the previous race last Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Saturday doubled as the NASCAR Cup Series‘ regular-season finale. With his top-10 finish, Reddick captured the 16th and final playoff berth due to points. His teammate, Austin Dillon, finished 18th and wound up cut from the postseason picture.

Kyle Larson, who placed 21st, ended up capturing the 2021 regular-season championship instead of Denny Hamlin, who was 14th.

Overtime and the last restart were set up by a wreck with seven laps to go in regulation. Elliott and Matt DiBenedetto collided while battling for the lead. The two started a chain reaction and collected multiple cars for another large wreck.

Four of the top-five drivers on the restart were winless in 2021.

There were nine cautions overall, including a competition caution and the stage conclusions.

Elliott won Stage 1 on Lap 50, marking his third stage win of the season. Joey Logano won Stage 2 on Lap 100, grabbing his fifth stage win of 2021.

Next Sunday, the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway as the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) kicks off the Round of 16 in South Carolina.

