Ryan Blaney to start on pole for Busch Clash

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for Tuesday’s night’s Busch Clash after a draw for the starting lineup on Monday night. Blaney will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman, who takes over the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports this season.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1. The event will be held on Daytona International Speedway’s road course for the first time in the event’s history.

Erik Jones won last year’s wreck-filled race on the oval. Chase Elliott won last year’s race on the Daytona road course. He’ll start seventh. Denny Hamlin, who finished second to Elliott in last year’s road course race at Daytona, will start Tuesday’s event third.

Busch Clash starting lineup

Eligibility requirements for this year’s Clash: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash winners, Daytona 500 race winners, and Daytona 500 pole winners who ran full time in 2020; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners; and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

