Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney stole a win from Kyle Larson.

Blaney passed Larson with less than eight laps to go to win Sunday's Cup Series race at Atlanta. Larson had absolutely dominated the entirety of the race but his car quickly faded over the last 15 laps and Blaney was able to chase him down for the win.

Larson led 269 of the race's 334 laps and won the first two stages. He looked untouchable and there's no telling how many cars he could have lapped had there not been stage cautions. But Blaney had a fast car too and it was faster than Larson when it needed to be.

Blaney is the sixth different winner in six Cup Series races so far in 2021. Larson was looking to be the first two-time winner this season after his win at Las Vegas.

Blaney said his car was really good on long runs all day. And the race ended on a long run. The final caution came on lap 219 and Blaney last pitted for tires 57 laps from the finish. While Larson had a big lead at the end of that pit stop cycle, Blaney slowly chipped away at that lead and ultimately got the win.

Race results

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Kyle Larson

3. Alex Bowman

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kyle Busch

6. Austin Dillon

7. Chris Buescher

8. William Byron

9. Martin Truex Jr.

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Matt DiBenedetto

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Ryan Newman

14. Ross Chastain

15. Joey Logano

16. Bubba Wallace

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Cole Custer

19. Michael McDowell

20. Aric Almirola

21. Christopher Bell

22. Austin Cindric

23. Chase Briscoe

24. Erik Jones

25. Ryan Preece

26. Tyler Reddick

27. Anthony Alfredo

28. Brad Keselowski

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Justin Haley

31. Cody Ware

32. James Davison

33. Quin Houff

34. BJ McLeod

35. Joey Gase

36. Timmy Hill

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Chase Elliott

39. Kurt Busch