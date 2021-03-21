Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ryan Blaney stole a win from Kyle Larson.
Blaney passed Larson with less than eight laps to go to win Sunday's Cup Series race at Atlanta. Larson had absolutely dominated the entirety of the race but his car quickly faded over the last 15 laps and Blaney was able to chase him down for the win.
Larson led 269 of the race's 334 laps and won the first two stages. He looked untouchable and there's no telling how many cars he could have lapped had there not been stage cautions. But Blaney had a fast car too and it was faster than Larson when it needed to be.
Blaney is the sixth different winner in six Cup Series races so far in 2021. Larson was looking to be the first two-time winner this season after his win at Las Vegas.
Blaney said his car was really good on long runs all day. And the race ended on a long run. The final caution came on lap 219 and Blaney last pitted for tires 57 laps from the finish. While Larson had a big lead at the end of that pit stop cycle, Blaney slowly chipped away at that lead and ultimately got the win.
Race results
1. Ryan Blaney
2. Kyle Larson
3. Alex Bowman
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Kyle Busch
6. Austin Dillon
7. Chris Buescher
8. William Byron
9. Martin Truex Jr.
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Matt DiBenedetto
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Ryan Newman
14. Ross Chastain
15. Joey Logano
16. Bubba Wallace
17. Daniel Suarez
18. Cole Custer
19. Michael McDowell
20. Aric Almirola
21. Christopher Bell
22. Austin Cindric
23. Chase Briscoe
24. Erik Jones
25. Ryan Preece
26. Tyler Reddick
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Brad Keselowski
29. Corey LaJoie
30. Justin Haley
31. Cody Ware
32. James Davison
33. Quin Houff
34. BJ McLeod
35. Joey Gase
36. Timmy Hill
37. Josh Bilicki
38. Chase Elliott
39. Kurt Busch