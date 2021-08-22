Ryan Blaney rises late, holds off Byron, Larson for narrow win at Michigan

Ryan Blaney found Victory Lane in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, holding off Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson in the final run to the finish at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney led just eight of the 200 laps, clinching the No. 12 Team Penske Ford’s second win of the season. His triumph in the FireKeepers Casino 400 was his first win at the 2-mile track and marked the sixth of his Cup Series career.

Byron finished second in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, sitting just .077 seconds back at the checkered flag. Pole-starter Kyle Larson led 70 laps and placed third with Kurt Busch fourth and Denny Hamlin completing the top five.

Austin Dillon was sidelined by a heavy crash after a tangle with Brad Keselowski as the race’s second stage ended. His No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet sustained heavy damage and Dillon took 36th place in the 37-car field, a significant blow to his playoff hopes.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch divided the stage wins. Elliott led 68 laps and dipped to an eighth-place finish. Busch rallied after sustaining minor right-front damage in an early scrape with teammate Martin Truex Jr., then overshot his pit stall on his final stop. He wound up seventh.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM), the regular-season finale. The playoff field of 16 title-eligible drivers will be set after the 400-mile event.

Notes: Ford retained the Michigan Heritage Trophy, presented to the winning manufacturer at the 2-mile track. Ford drivers have won the last seven Cup Series races at Michigan. … Part-time Xfinity Series competitor Josh Berry finished 26th in his second Cup Series start. Berry subbed in for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team after Corey LaJoie was sidelined this week under COVID-19 protocols.

This story will be updated.