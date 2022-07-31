Ryan Blaney retaliates against Suárez after the checkered flag at Indy
Watch as Ryan Blaney takes out Daniel Suárez following the checkered flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Ryan Blaney was angry after falling from third to 26th in a crash on the final restart on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Ryan Blaney is at the top of most statistics lists, but he hasn't won yet. What must he do to cement a playoff berth and make it out of the first round?
Watch as William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott make contact setting off a big wreck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Watch as Kyle Larson has an issue with his race car, slamming into Ty Dillon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
The two-time winner on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course has a tough time when cooling features fail late in race.
Ryan Blaney was a race-winning contender all day Sunday at the Indianapolis Road Course. He finished second in Stage 2 and was inside the top five on the overtime restart. RELATED: Official results | Reddick rolls at Indy Despite running up front, the result showed just a 26th-place finish for the 28-year-old after he was […]
Richard Childress comments on Tyler Reddick's win after the driver announced he is leaving to drive for 23XI Racing in 2024.
Tyler Reddick wasn't the only driver who left Indianapolis feeling good.
Chastain was dropped from 2nd to 27th after NASCAR deemed him to have gained an unfair advantage after cutting the first corner on the final restart
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Chase Elliott entered Sunday with a brilliant streak of five consecutive races with top-two results. It all tallied up to a pristine 1.4 average finish, dotted by three wins in that span. The stellar streak ended with a not-so-sweet 16th after an eventful Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series points leader on […]
Tyler Reddick this month already grabbed his first Cup career victory, qualified for NASCAR's playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team. Now he's got a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick closed the best month of his career with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Indy to give him two victories in the last five Cup races.
AJ Allmendinger was evaluated at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway care center after finishing seventh despite a cool suit failure in Sunday's Cup race.
Wrap-up of all three NASCAR series races in Indianapolis. Tyler Reddick wins Cup Series Verizon 150 at the Indianapolis Road Course. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Ross Chastain's run through the Turn 1 escape route on the final restart led to a penalty that dropped him from second to 27th.