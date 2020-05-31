Ryan Blaney’s race ends after spin and contact

Ryan Blaney, running second, spun off Turn 2 and came to stop on the backstretch before Ty Dillon clipped him during Sunday’s Cup race.

Blaney drove his car to the garage at Bristol Motor Speedway and was done for the race. He will finish last in the 40-car field.

“I got in the marbles and spun out,” Blaney told FS1. “I thought we were going to be OK and the we got destroyed about six seconds later. That’s just Bristol. I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have been pushing that hard but trying to get back to the lead. I thought we found some speed up there. Just a mistake on my part.”

Blaney led 60 of the first 200 laps Sunday at Bristol before the incident. He was coming off a third-place finish on Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon also was eliminated by the incident. He finished 39th.

Big trouble! Ryan Blaney goes around and Ty Dillon slams into him. pic.twitter.com/8TNXyO8m3l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 31, 2020





