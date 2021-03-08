Ryan Blaney places fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney finished fifth in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Blaney’s top-five finish added 46 points to his season total.

Blaney started in 26th position and led one lap in the race. The eighth-year driver has piled up four career victories, with 39 top-five finishes and 77 results inside the top 10.

Ryan Blaney Driver Page | NASCAR Results | NASCAR Standings

In his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Blaney has compiled four top-five finishes and his fifth-place result marks the seventh top-10.

The High Point, North Carolina native began the race 13 spots behind his career mark of 13.2, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 18.5.

Blaney’s fifth-place finish was against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured six cautions and 30 caution laps. There were 27 lead changes.

Kyle Larson brought home the win in the race, and Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch placed third, with Denny Hamlin bringing home fourth place. Blaney rounded out the top five.

After Keselowski won the first stage, Larson grabbed control and won Stage 2 before earning the checkered flag.