Ryan Blaney places eighth at Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney finished eighth in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 31 points to his season total.

Blaney now sits at No. 6 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 4088 points. He’s posted 10 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kevin Harvick brought home the win in the race, with Aric Almirola following in second, and Daniel Suarez placing third. Joey Logano took fourth place, followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harvick came away victorious in Stage 1, and Almirola took Stage 2.

Blaney qualified in 15th position at 187.233 mph. The sixth-year driver has collected three career victories, 26 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 58 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured 11 cautions and 56 caution laps. There were 26 lead changes.

Ford added 40 points to its season total with Harvick’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1238 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1201. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1160 points on the season.

Ryan Blaney Driver Page | Get Ryan Blaney Gear | Race Center