Ryan Blaney nabs Busch Pole Award for Darlington playoff race
Ryan Blaney captured the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.
Blaney will start his No. 12 Team Penske Ford from the first spot for the first time this season, in search of his first Darlington victory. Blaney, a playoff driver, is coming off back-to-back wins to close out the regular season.
Daniel Hemric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Sheldon Creed, playoff driver of the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet, earned the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM).
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday night’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
4
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
8
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
12
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
14
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
16
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
17
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
18
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
19
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
20
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
21
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
24
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
26
Daniel Suarez
99
TrackHouse Racing
27
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
28
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
31
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
33
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
34
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
35
Joey Gase
15
Rick Ware Racing
36
James Davison
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.