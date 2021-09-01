Ryan Blaney nabs Busch Pole Award for Darlington playoff race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·3 min read
Ryan Blaney nabs Busch Pole Award for Darlington playoff race
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Blaney captured the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.

RELATED: Complete schedule for Darlington | Betting odds

Blaney will start his No. 12 Team Penske Ford from the first spot for the first time this season, in search of his first Darlington victory. Blaney, a playoff driver, is coming off back-to-back wins to close out the regular season.

Daniel Hemric claimed the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM) in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Sheldon Creed, playoff driver of the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet, earned the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM).

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday night’s Cup Series race below.

 

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

8

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

12

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

16

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

17

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

18

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

19

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

20

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

21

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

26

Daniel Suarez

99

TrackHouse Racing

27

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

28

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

29

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

30

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

31

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

33

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

34

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

35

Joey Gase

15

Rick Ware Racing

36

James Davison

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Recommended Stories