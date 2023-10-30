Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron make NASCAR Final 4: Who ya got? Vote!

Well, here we are.

The NASCAR Championship 4 was set on Sunday with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron surviving to enter this week's season finale at Phoenix with a shot to win the title.

Now, who finishes the highest and walks away with the trophy? We want you to tell us!

Certainly each has a case. Blaney is the hottest driver of late, including Sunday's win at Martinsville. Both Larson and Byron have a win at Phoenix and have combined for 10 wins this season. Bell has always been solid there and, when it comes to win-or-go-home events, has arguably been the most clutch driver in the sport in recent years.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy will be up for grabs on Sunday at Phoenix. Which driver will bring it home?

Larson is the only one of the four with a championship to his credit and both Blaney and Byron will be making their first appearance in the Championship 4.

So, what means more, past experience, recent performance or season-long excellence?

That's for you to decide.

Remember, you may vote up to once per hour until the poll closes Sunday at noon ahead of the the start of the race. Also, send all comments or thoughts to rpritt@gannett.com or tweet them to @RPritt on Twitter. We may run some of our favorites with next week's story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Blaney, Byron, Larson, Bell remain, who will win Cup title?