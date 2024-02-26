Ryan Blaney: ‘Glad we can do that for the fans’ after photo finish
Ryan Blaney shares his thoughts after coming up short of the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a three-wide photo finish.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
