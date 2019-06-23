Ryan Blaney flexes road-course muscle in wine country SONOMA, Calif. -- Even though he ran a distant third to Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney's fortunes at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road courses have been looking up. In last year's playoffs, Blaney won at the Charlotte Roval after Truex and Jimmie Johnson collided in the final chicane. And in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 […]

SONOMA, Calif. — Even though he ran a distant third to Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney‘s fortunes at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road courses have been looking up.

In last year‘s playoffs, Blaney won at the Charlotte Roval after Truex and Jimmie Johnson collided in the final chicane. And in Sunday‘s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, he enjoyed a stress-free race running behind the leading pair of Truex and Kyle Busch.

“Kind of smooth day for us,” acknowledged Blaney, who leaves the 2.52-mile road course ninth in the series standings and well inside the playoff cut line. “Qualified decent. The way the stages are, you can either choose to finish the stage out, get stage points, but you have to restart way in the middle of the pack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Or (you can) pit early. That‘s kind of the strategy we wanted to do.”

RELATED: Official race results

Sacrificing stage points by pitting early proved beneficial at the end of the race.

“Today, even though you hate giving up stage points, you just get yourself ahead of all the mess,” said Blaney, who finished more than 33 seconds behind the race winner. “You can kind of get in your own rhythm, do your own thing, not have to worry about someone behind you and in front of you all the time.

“A real decent day for the PPG Ford Mustang. Those top two guys were just gone. All the Gibbs cars looked pretty good. They got something figured out.”