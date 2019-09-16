Ryan Blaney finishes fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney finished fifth in the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s Blaney’s eighth top-five finish of the season.

Martin Truex Jr came away with the victory in the race, with Kevin Harvick finishing second, and Brad Keselowski crossing the finish line third.

Joey Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Truex finished out front in Stage 2.

Blaney qualified in 23rd position at 175.861 mph. He led once for a total of one lap, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 186.

The sixth-year drivery has tallied two career victories, 24 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 54 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 22 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 24 lead changes.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 988 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 958. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 916 points on the season.

