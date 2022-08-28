Ryan Blaney: ‘Our fate was not in our hands’
Ryan Blaney reacts to making the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by three points over Martin Truex Jr. at Daytona International Speedway.
Ryan Blaney reacts to making the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by three points over Martin Truex Jr. at Daytona International Speedway.
Austin Dillon's wife was doing a rain dance during a lengthy weather delay in hopes of getting the skies to open up again and wash out the rest of the race. “I got upset," Dillon said. Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to take the lead before a red flag and returned more than three hours later to finish off an improbable victory at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale Sunday.
It took key evasive moves, patience and aggression, but Austin Dillon scored a clutch victory at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday that propelled the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. MORE: Race results | Points standings Dillon’s triumph launches him into the postseason for the first time since 2020, […]
Listen in as Austin Dillon reacts to winning at Daytona, punching his ticket to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The regular season's final race set the playoff field for 2022, and Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs.
A multi-car crash at Lap 31 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race collected Ryan Blaney, altering his odds of making the playoffs. MORE: Race results | At-track photos The early-race incident began at the exit of Turn 2, where leader Erik Jones was pushed sideways on the inside line by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin checked up […]
Martin Truex Jr. was among the multiple cars involved in a Lap 102 crash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday morning. MORE: Race results | At-track photos Truex, who entered the Coke Zero Sugar 400 as the final car in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid, was sent spinning in a six-car melee midway down […]
Rain washed out Saturday's racing at Daytona International Speedway, but the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is back on Sunday morning. Follow for the latest.
Editor‘s note: This year‘s playoff field will be spotlighted in USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” airing this fall. The first episode is Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here. The 16-driver field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is set after Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at […]
Austin Dillon talks about making the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and its importance to both his confidence and Richard Childress Racing.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App […]
From an Abarth to a Monteverdi, these exquisite automotive outliers are the ones we wanted to take home.
The president of Toyota Racing Development says the manufacturer is doing what it can to keep Kyle Busch in a Toyota beyond this season.
A 57-year-old man was killed when he attempted to flee a traffic stop and crashed his motorcycle into an apartment building.
NV has spoken to a number of military experts in order to figure out which Ukraine-made weapon systems have proven themselves on the battlefield. Here’s what we found out.
Longtime NHL head coach and 2008 Stanley Cup champion Mike Babcock says that he has decided to step away from hockey for good.
Kyle Larson ran into engine troubles early in Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400. Luckily for him, he had already locked up a playoff spot.
Oh my! @cornhuskerswire
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona represented one last chance for many Cup drivers this weekend. Who will compete for a championship?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.
With two playoff spots open, there's a scenario where it would make sense for Martin Truex Jr. to help Ryan Blaney in Saturday's Daytona Cup race.