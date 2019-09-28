Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Blaney’s average lap speed of 101.882 mph topped the 50-minute session and was set early. Ryan Preece was second (101.445 mph) and Joey Logano was third (101.387 mph).

Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

“We’re in a better spot this year (in the playoffs) than what we were last year. I think we were only four points about the cutoff line last year and I thought we executed the day really well from getting stage points in the first stage and then winning the second one,” Blaney said.

“That was kind of our goal. Every team around the cutoff line are going to have their certain goals and how they’re going to play the race out, and we kind of have our slight idea and plan of what we’ve talked about this week.

“You just try to have a solid day.”

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.

Larson had the best average speed (100.358 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Kurt Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Early in the session, Kyle Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the tire barrier but was able to drive off under power. His No. 18 Toyota did not appear to suffer any significant damage.

Daniel Suarez wheel-hopped and missed the final turn of the frontstretch chicane but was able to continue on without further incident.

Matt Tifft spun in Turn 4 late in the session but didn’t hit anything and was able to continue on.

1

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

21

1'21.977

 

 

101.882

2

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

17

1'22.330

0.353

0.353

101.445

3

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

20

1'22.377

0.40

0.047

101.388

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'22.456

0.479

0.079

101.290

5

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

17

1'22.507

0.530

0.051

101.228

6

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

22

1'22.520

0.543

0.013

101.212

7

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'22.618

0.641

0.098

101.092

8

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'22.696

0.719

0.078

100.996

9

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

15

1'22.728

0.751

0.032

100.957

10

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

22

1'22.783

0.806

0.055

100.890

11

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

15

1'22.920

0.943

0.137

100.724

12

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

21

1'22.945

0.968

0.025

100.693

13

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

14

1'22.976

0.999

0.031

100.656

14

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

21

1'22.989

1.012

0.013

100.640

15

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

23

1'23.035

1.058

0.046

100.584

16

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

16

1'23.060

1.083

0.025

100.554

17

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'23.081

1.104

0.021

100.528

18

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

19

1'23.108

1.131

0.027

100.496

19

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

22

1'23.133

1.156

0.025

100.466

20

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

16

1'23.211

1.234

0.078

100.371

21

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

20

1'23.226

1.249

0.015

100.353

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'23.249

1.272

0.023

100.326

23

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

21

1'23.269

1.292

0.020

100.301

24

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

19

1'23.297

1.320

0.028

100.268

25

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

20

1'23.380

1.403

0.083

100.168

26

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

17

1'23.562

1.585

0.182

99.950

27

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

21

1'23.581

1.604

0.019

99.927

28

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

20

1'23.590

1.613

0.009

99.916

29

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'23.674

1.697

0.084

99.816

30

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

28

1'23.946

1.969

0.272

99.493

31

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

17

1'24.212

2.235

0.266

99.178

32

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

16

1'24.743

2.766

0.531

98.557

33

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

6

1'25.207

3.230

0.464

98.020

34

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

6

1'25.210

3.233

0.003

98.017

35

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

8

1'25.299

3.322

0.089

97.914

36

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

18

1'25.638

3.661

0.339

97.527

37

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

3

1'26.790

4.813

1.152

96.232

38

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

4

1'27.543

5.566

0.753

95.405

39

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

10

1'27.853

5.876

0.310

95.068

40

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

5

1'29.414

7.437

1.561

93.408

