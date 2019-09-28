Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval
Blaney’s average lap speed of 101.882 mph topped the 50-minute session and was set early. Ryan Preece was second (101.445 mph) and Joey Logano was third (101.387 mph).
Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.
“We’re in a better spot this year (in the playoffs) than what we were last year. I think we were only four points about the cutoff line last year and I thought we executed the day really well from getting stage points in the first stage and then winning the second one,” Blaney said.
“That was kind of our goal. Every team around the cutoff line are going to have their certain goals and how they’re going to play the race out, and we kind of have our slight idea and plan of what we’ve talked about this week.
“You just try to have a solid day.”
Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.
Larson had the best average speed (100.358 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Kurt Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Early in the session, Kyle Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the tire barrier but was able to drive off under power. His No. 18 Toyota did not appear to suffer any significant damage.
Daniel Suarez wheel-hopped and missed the final turn of the frontstretch chicane but was able to continue on without further incident.
Matt Tifft spun in Turn 4 late in the session but didn’t hit anything and was able to continue on.
1
12
Ford
21
1'21.977
101.882
2
47
Chevrolet
17
1'22.330
0.353
0.353
101.445
3
22
Ford
20
1'22.377
0.40
0.047
101.388
4
48
Chevrolet
19
1'22.456
0.479
0.079
101.290
5
11
Toyota
17
1'22.507
0.530
0.051
101.228
6
24
Chevrolet
22
1'22.520
0.543
0.013
101.212
7
42
Chevrolet
21
1'22.618
0.641
0.098
101.092
8
9
Chevrolet
20
1'22.696
0.719
0.078
100.996
9
37
Chevrolet
15
1'22.728
0.751
0.032
100.957
10
95
Toyota
22
1'22.783
0.806
0.055
100.890
11
2
Ford
15
1'22.920
0.943
0.137
100.724
12
4
Ford
21
1'22.945
0.968
0.025
100.693
13
21
Ford
14
1'22.976
0.999
0.031
100.656
14
19
Toyota
21
1'22.989
1.012
0.013
100.640
15
8
Chevrolet
23
1'23.035
1.058
0.046
100.584
16
34
Ford
16
1'23.060
1.083
0.025
100.554
17
13
Chevrolet
20
1'23.081
1.104
0.021
100.528
18
14
Ford
19
1'23.108
1.131
0.027
100.496
19
1
Chevrolet
22
1'23.133
1.156
0.025
100.466
20
18
Toyota
16
1'23.211
1.234
0.078
100.371
21
38
Ford
20
1'23.226
1.249
0.015
100.353
22
88
Chevrolet
19
1'23.249
1.272
0.023
100.326
23
41
Ford
21
1'23.269
1.292
0.020
100.301
24
20
Toyota
19
1'23.297
1.320
0.028
100.268
25
32
Ford
20
1'23.380
1.403
0.083
100.168
26
10
Ford
17
1'23.562
1.585
0.182
99.950
27
17
Ford
21
1'23.581
1.604
0.019
99.927
28
6
Ford
20
1'23.590
1.613
0.009
99.916
29
3
Chevrolet
21
1'23.674
1.697
0.084
99.816
30
43
Chevrolet
28
1'23.946
1.969
0.272
99.493
31
15
Chevrolet
17
1'24.212
2.235
0.266
99.178
32
36
Ford
16
1'24.743
2.766
0.531
98.557
33
53
Chevrolet
6
1'25.207
3.230
0.464
98.020
34
51
Chevrolet
6
1'25.210
3.233
0.003
98.017
35
52
Chevrolet
8
1'25.299
3.322
0.089
97.914
36
00
Chevrolet
18
1'25.638
3.661
0.339
97.527
37
66
Toyota
3
1'26.790
4.813
1.152
96.232
38
27
Chevrolet
4
1'27.543
5.566
0.753
95.405
39
96
Toyota
10
1'27.853
5.876
0.310
95.068
40
77
Chevrolet
5
1'29.414
7.437
1.561
93.408