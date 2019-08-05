Ryan Blaney drives his No. 12 Ford Mustang to fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen International

Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line fifth in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. It’s Blaney’s seventh top-five finish of the season.

Chase Elliott earned the checkered flag in the race, with Martin Truex Jr taking second, and Denny Hamlin crossing the finish line third.

Elliott came away victorious in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, picking up 20 points along the way.

Blaney earned 34 points over the weekend, giving him 633 on the year. He ranks No. 10 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. Blaney did not earn any playoff points and remains at two on the season.

The sixth-year driver qualified in 19th position at 125.391 mph.

Blaney has tallied two career victories, 22 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 50 races.

There were 37 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 13 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were five lead changes.

With Elliott driving his Camaro to victory for Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 802 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 776. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 748 points on the season.

