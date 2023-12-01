Ryan Blaney celebrates first Cup title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a whirlwind season criss-crossing the country to run 38 races in 40 weeks, NASCAR met back together one last time this year.

Amid the celebration of Ryan Blaney’s first Cup title Thursday night at the Music City Center (program airs at 7 p.m. ET Sunday on Peacock) was the talk of family.

Blaney, a third-generation racer, became emotional when he talked of his family during his free-flowing speech.

“I really wish my grandfather could be here,” Blaney said, his words softening, “and share it with my dad.”

Afterward, Blaney said: “When I wrote that (line), I was like that’s the one that is going to be the one that is going to get me and is going to get my dad, too."

Blaney’s grandfather, Lou, began racing in 1958 and continued to drive into the early 1980s, competing in sprint cars throughout much of a decorated career. Blaney’s dad, Dave, raced sprint cars, winning the 1995 World of Outlaws title before embarking on a NASCAR career that led to 473 Cup starts.

There was little doubt that Blaney would follow his family into racing.

As the 29-year-old stood on the stage Thursday night, he turned to retiring Cup driver Kevin Harvick in the crowd and noted Harvick’s 11-year-old son, Keelan, who races.

“I remember when I was Keelan’s age with my dad at driver intros and I was meeting all you guys and now it’s made me feel really old,” Blaney said.

Team owner Roger Penske also was reflective Thursday, recalling how Blaney and his father met him in 2012 looking for an opportunity to race.

“Here’s this young guy with lots of passion and wanted to be a champion,” Penske said. “We bought into his package at that point and he won with Brad (Keselowski) in trucks. He won in our Xfinity (car) early on in 2013, so we saw that he knew how to be a winner.”

Blaney has been a part of the Penske family since, giving Penske back-to-back Cup titles for the first time. Blaney’s crown comes after teammate Joey Logano won his second series title.

“I was telling people, especially after we won, we did two firsts for Roger this year, which was win Indy (500) and the 600, which is fantastic, and then back-to-back Cup championships,” Blaney said Thursday morning.

“You don’t often get to do something for Roger that he hasn’t done before and to be able to bring that to him is definitely very special and to have him here celebrating this weekend makes it even better.”

