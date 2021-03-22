Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Christley
·1 min read
Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina.

As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford, two weekly series tracks are feature on the car’s C-post each week. Sunday’s race at Atlanta highlighted Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway. In addition, because Blaney won, both of those tracks will receive a $1,200 donation that the track may use for operations, weekly race winnings or charity.

The activation began with New Smyrna Speedway on the C-post for Blaney for the DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. Grand Bay Speedway in Ontario (Canada) and Oregon’s Coos Bay Speedway were on the car at Homestead Speedway, while Alaska Raceway Park and Idaho’s Meridian Speedway were on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway and Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway were on the car at Phoenix Raceway.

RELATED: Advance Auto Parts, Team Penske Announce Innovative Partnership for 2021

Advance will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske‘s No. 12 Ford in four races this season: at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 28, Darlington Raceway on May 9, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11 and the night race at Richmond on September 11. The company is entering the second season of a multi-year agreement with Team Penske.

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta winners and losers

    A look at the winners and losers from Atlanta Motor Speedway: WINNERS Ryan Blaney — In a race Kyle Larson dominated, Blaney chased Larson and passed him for the lead with nine laps to go to win. The victory snapped Blaney’s 28-race winless streak. The season has started with different winners in each of the

  • Ryan Blaney bests Kyle Larson late in Atlanta | Race Rewind: NASCAR in 15 minutes

    Relive the 2021 Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway that saw Kyle Larson dominate the first two stages until Ryan Blaney turned up the heat with a few laps to go to pull out the win.

  • Yahoo users' favorite first-round upset pick failed spectacularly

    Georgetown became a trendy pick after its Big East tournament title. Now it's fair to wonder if that four-day run was mostly a mirage.

  • Get all the dirt: Dirt racing terminology, FAQ for Bristol Dirt Race

    The NASCAR Cup Series will get to play in the dirt for the first time since 1970, joining the Camping World Truck Series in this weekend’s events at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series will hit the Bristol dirt track for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET […]

  • 'Superman' Jonathan Davenport Flies Past Kyle Larson For Bristol Dirt Win

    Jonathan Davenport blasted from a 10th-place starting place to run away with the 40-lap Super Late Model portion of Saturday‘s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Davenport showed exactly why he‘s nicknamed “Superman,” blowing by NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson with 15 laps to go and racing away for a 3.5-second […]

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of March 22-28

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, March 22 3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta […]

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Robert Kraft provides bittersweet response to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory

    The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.

  • Rockets coach Stephen Silas has crushing interview after team's 20th consecutive loss

    First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas struggled for words as he tried to describe Houston's franchise-record 20-game losing streak.

  • Why this may already be the craziest NCAA men's tournament ever

    With No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon St. and No. 11 Syracuse all advancing on one side of the bracket (not to mention Loyola Chicago), this might be the most upset-laden bracket ever.

  • Luke Rockhold: Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to coach me, ‘be a big part of my comeback’

    Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered Luke Rockhold a helping hand ahead of his return.

  • Report: Warriors have had ‘talks’ with Orlando Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are one of five teams to talk with the Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon.

  • Spurs dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho said Tottenham's dressing room is divided by "selfish" players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

  • The clever strategy that helped 15th-seeded Oral Roberts make history

    Frustrated that his team wasn't getting enough stops on defense, Coach Paul Mills took a bold risk down one with three minutes to go.

  • Paige Bueckers sets Connecticut record for most points in NCAA women's tournament debut

    Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.

  • Roob's 10 Observations on another Villanova NCAA tourney win

    Villanova took down North Texas on Sunday night to advance in the NCAA tournament. By Reuben Frank

  • Jack Nicklaus: Honda Classic will be in more favorable spot on PGA Tour schedule next year

    Jack Nicklaus thinks the Honda Classic will be in a more favorable spot on the PGA Tour's schedule next year.