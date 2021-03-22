Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta
Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina.
As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford, two weekly series tracks are feature on the car’s C-post each week. Sunday’s race at Atlanta highlighted Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway. In addition, because Blaney won, both of those tracks will receive a $1,200 donation that the track may use for operations, weekly race winnings or charity.
.@Blaney has @FlorenceMSpdwy and @GP_Speedway on his c-posts today!@Team_Penske #HomeTrackHighlight #NAAPWS https://t.co/JsEg3zb3Gr pic.twitter.com/dWtsjIJaSd
— Advance Auto Parts (@AdvanceAuto) March 21, 2021
The activation began with New Smyrna Speedway on the C-post for Blaney for the DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. Grand Bay Speedway in Ontario (Canada) and Oregon’s Coos Bay Speedway were on the car at Homestead Speedway, while Alaska Raceway Park and Idaho’s Meridian Speedway were on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway and Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway were on the car at Phoenix Raceway.
Advance will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske‘s No. 12 Ford in four races this season: at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 28, Darlington Raceway on May 9, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11 and the night race at Richmond on September 11. The company is entering the second season of a multi-year agreement with Team Penske.