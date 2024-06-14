Ryan Beard contract details at Missouri State: Salary, buyout, incentives after extension

Missouri State head football coach Ryan Beard received a contract extension ahead of his second season leading the Bears, the university announced Friday morning.

Beard's extension includes a hefty raise that makes his salary more respectable before the school moves to Conference USA in 2025.

The deal is expected to be approved by the Missouri State Board of Governors at its meeting next week.

What is Ryan Beard's salary with Missouri State football?

Over the next five seasons, beard will be paid north of $2.3 million. His salary puts him in the lower tier of Conference USA head coaches once the Bears join the league in 2025.

2024 - $315,000

2025 - $450,000

2026 - $500,000

2027 - $520,000

2028 - $540,000

Beard's previous contract was a four-year deal that paid him $275,000 annually.

Beard will be the second highest-paid head coach on Missouri State's campus, behind men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, who will be paid $600,000 and about $3.2 million over his five-year deal.

Missouri State head coach Ryan Beard as the Bears take on the Murray State Racers at Plaster Field on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Ryan Beard's contract includes an extension clause

Beard's contract will be extended by one season each time the Bears win seven games or more in a single season. The clause includes regular season and postseason victories.

What is Ryan Beard's buyout as Missouri State football coach?

Beard's contract is guaranteed. If the university were to terminate the contract without cause, he would be entitled to the remaining months of his contract.

If Beard terminates the agreement, he will owe half the remaining months of his deal.

What are Ryan Beard's new incentives as Missouri State's football coach?

Team average GPA is 3.5 or higher — $7,500

GPA average is between 3.0 and 3.49 — $5,000

Single-year APR score of 980 or higher — $12,500

Single-year APR score of 970-979 — $10,000

Single-year APR score of 960-969 — $7,500

Single-year APR score of 950-959 — $5,000

Missouri Valley Football Conference championship or co-championship — $10,000

MVFC runner-up or co-runner-up — $5,000

Conference USA championship game win — $25,000

CUSA championship game appearance — $15,000

Six wins in a season — $10,000

Each win after six wins — $5,000

Win over SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, Notre Dame or ACC opponent — $15,000

College Football Playoff appearance — $100,000

Each win in College Football Playoff — $75,000

College Football Playoff National Championship win — $100,000

Non-College Football Playoff bowl win — $20,000

MVFC Coach of the Year — $5,000

CUSA Coach of the Year — $15,000

National Coach of the Year honor — $50,000

Average home attendance of 10,000 — $2,500

Top 25 ranking in nationally-recognized poll — $25,000

