Ryan Bates visited Vikings, set to visit Patriots and Bears after RFA tender from Bills

The Bills tendered guard Ryan Bates as a restricted free agent this week, but there’s no draft pick compensation attached to signing him away from Buffalo and teams are showing interest in his services.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Bates’ Thursday meeting with the Vikings went well and that the team is interested in extending an offer. A decision about how to proceed is likely to wait, however.

Bates is set to meet with the Patriots and Bears next week and those visits will determine next steps for all involved.

Bates played 41 games for the Bills over the last three years and he made his first four regular season starts last year. The Bills tendered him at $2.433 million for the 2022 season.

